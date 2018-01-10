Major cargo operators and airport hubs are adjusting their fleets and investing in state-of-the-art facilities to keep up with strong demand for transporting everything from online orders of consumer goods to fresh fish, flowers and medicines. That demand means 2018 is off to a strong start for the air cargo sector, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects volumes to grow 4.5% in 2018—though that is a slower pace than 2017, when restocking of inventories to meet ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Booming E-Commerce Sector Drives Air Cargo Demand" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.