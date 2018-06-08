In civil aerospace, few relationships have run longer than the bonds among Boeing, Honeywell and United Technologies Corp. in auxiliary power units (APU). A Honeywell heritage APU became the first jet airliner integrated power unit to enter service on the Boeing 727 in 1964, while UTC units have featured on Boeing airliners since the late 1980s. But there are no sacred cows when it comes to Boeing’s drive to increase vertical integration, as the company is proving with a surprise ...