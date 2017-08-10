While Boeing’s recent decision to draw the shape of a giant 787 across the continental U.S. during a long-range engine test flight may strike some as gimmicky, to the company it displays growing confidence in completing two linked milestones that are key to the long-term success of the twinjet program. The enormous airliner shape was drawn by the final 787-8 development aircraft, ZA004, during a marathon 18-hr. test flight on Aug. 2-3 for certification of the upgraded Rolls-Royce ...