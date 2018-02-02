General Electric Aviation has been forced to delay first flight of the GE9X engine for Boeing’s 777X flagship program after the late discovery of a minor design issue with the new turbofan as well as maintenance-related problems with the CF6 engines powering the company’s 747-400 flying testbed. However, GE says the slip does not jeopardize the schedule for the overall engine certification program or the first flight of the 777X, which is targeted for around February 2019. ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Boeing 777X Engine Flight Test Facing Delay " and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.