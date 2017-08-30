Do not worry about a federal government shutdown, nor fret about the consequences of failing to raise the national debt ceiling. Bad as those might be for the U.S. and its citizens, what aerospace and defense business leaders remain most focused on is the fate of potential tax cuts and the ability to repatriate overseas cash. Of course, few level-headed businessmen and women want a shutdown, and many Americans can easily imagine that a failure to raise the debt ceiling can bring ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Big Ask Under Trump Remains Tax Cuts, Repatriation" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.