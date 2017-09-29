An effort by Russia and China to enter the global market for widebody commercial aircraft may look ambitious enough. But the two countries also want to develop an engine for the aircraft, an even harder task. Deep down, each probably wants to develop its own turbofan, but they have agreed to cooperate on the initial stages of what could be a joint program. The engine, if it emerges, will be an alternative to a turbofan from General Electric or Rolls-Royce for the aircraft, which is now ...