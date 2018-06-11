A committee of aviation safety experts from the Royal Aeronautical Society is advocating the use of lockable overhead stowage bins to discourage passengers from taking their carry-on luggage with them in the event of an aircraft evacuation. Although air travel is becoming safer and accidents and incidents are increasingly more survivable, air safety experts are increasingly concerned that passengers’ desire for personal survival is seemingly being outweighed by their need to secure ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Baggage Behavior Causing Aviation Safety Headache" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.