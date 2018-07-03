Demand for air transport of goods is on the rise, driven by economic and international trade growth, a booming e-commerce sector and spending by emerging middle classes in major economies such as China and India. Air cargo operators will need to be nimble to keep up with the 4.9% average growth in freight ton kilometers, the International Air Transport Association is forecasting for each of the next five years. To that end, many are exploring the potential of automation and robotics to ...