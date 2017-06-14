Christian Scherer dived into the regional aircraft world seven months ago after many years at Airbus. In his new job as CEO of turboprop manufacturer ATR, he is discovering he has to look backward and forward to secure the company’s future. Scherer joined ATR when the turboprop market was very weak, after some good years. A lot of used and leased capacity was available, and low fuel prices made used regional jets more attractive to airlines, providing additional competition. The next ...