Recent tests for extended arrival management (E-AMAN) in Europe have once again shown that air traffic management (ATM) optimization looks like a low-hanging fruit for fuel efficiency. They have also shown that, as with developing new aircraft, advancing ATM involves lengthy trials, mainly because of the complexity of coordinating various actors. A change in ATM can greatly affect the fuel efficiency of the air transport industry. Unlike the progressive introduction of greener engines, ATM ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"ATM Experts: Adjust Speed Early For Smoother Approach" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.