As Asia’s largest and one of the most important aerospace and defense events in the world, Singapore Airshow has consistently scaled new heights and established itself as the top event for industry players to tap into emerging opportunities, forge partnerships and seal deals in Asia.

Every two years, new and returning exhibitors, as well as international delegations with a strong showing from the Asia Pacific region, continue to convene here. The event will return from 5-11 February 2018 to connect opportunities, drive change and chart the future of flight.

Connecting Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region will need (and buy) more aircraft than any other region over the next two decades. Boeing and Airbus predict that the region will account for between 39% to 41% of the new aircraft deliveries by 2036.

As the key gateway to Asia, the Singapore Airshow will offer a wealth of opportunities to businesses looking to connect and tap into the region’s growth.

As a visitor, you can expect to:

• Experience the latest innovations in cybersecurity, unmanned aviation systems, avionics and connected aircraft, predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing and other key areas that will be showcased by the 1,000 participating companies from some 50 countries that have confirmed their attendance at the Airshow.

• Engage with returning exhibitors like 65 of the top global aerospace companies such as industry heavyweights Airbus, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, ST Engineering, Thales, UTC Aerospace Systems, Liebherr and Rheinmetall Defence.

• Meet new and notable exhibitors like Aviation Learn, WEARE Group, Boom Supersonic, LOGIC, Marposs, IHSE Asia, Wright Brothers Science and Technologies Development Co. Ltd.

Driving Change

The Singapore Airshow’s high-level conference, forums, and co-located events offer a strategic platform for stakeholders from across the global aviation ecosystem to drive change. The Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit (SAALS) 2018 is the only event of its kind in the industry that brings together high-level participants from regulators, the private sector, government and airline operators to address a wide range of hot topics that the industry faces. Back by popular demand, the popular Business Forums such as the Asia Business Forum, Emerging Technologies and Innovation Business Forum and the Aviation Cyber Security Business Forum will shine the spotlight on key challenges facing the global aviation industry in the Cyber Security, Emerging Technologies and Training & Simulation sectors.

Shaping the Future

The Singapore Airshow will help to shape the future of the industry by strengthening its focus on building talent and capabilities in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to Education Day and Singapore Airshow Aero Campus, attendees can look forward to the debut of our Start-up and Innovation Showcase – What’s Next at Singapore Airshow.

What’s Next Start-up Showcase

Recognising the need to encourage innovation that will drive future growth, Singapore Airshow will be launching What’s Next? to support aviation start-ups. It is the perfect launch-pad for start-ups to showcase their latest technologies and products to potential investors, partners and customers.

Join the VIP Buyer programme!

Build your business connections while enjoying VIP privileges at the Singapore Airshow.

Buyers who are seeking specific products and services will be able to fully maximise their time at the show with the help of the personalized meetings schedules. Each meeting schedule is compiled prior to the event by shortlisting and matching exhibitors who are relevant to the needs of each individual buyer. As part of this exclusive package, VIP buyers can book their stay with special rates at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.

Set amidst 15 acres of lush greenery, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore is a place like no other. Consistently voted as one of the best hotels in the world, this 5 - star luxury hotel is where the legendary Asian hospitality of Shangri-La began. With luxurious guestrooms and suites in three distinctive wings, this place is where you will find your own Shangri-La. The Tower Wing’s 503 refurbished guestrooms come complete with stylish furnishings, luxurious amenities, Internet access, floor-to-ceiling windows and a choice of city or pool views. In addition, a new business hub and renovated meeting rooms will host business meetings and events in a contemporary, flexible and functional setting compliments Shangri-La Hotel Singapore’s positioning as the leading meeting and event hotel in Singapore.

Exclusive VIP Buyer Benefits

• Hotel accommodation Benefits (2-Night Hotel Stay at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore at a special rate)

• Free 4-Day Trade Pass

• Transport (cash reimbursement)

• VIP Badge with unlimited access to VIP lounge

• Complimentary Refreshments & Meals

• Free Access to Business Forums& Conditions apply)

To qualify, please register for the Hosted Buyer Programme at https://goo.gl/5i5bRQ (website URL to appear on AV week: http://www.singaporeairshow.com) at the bottom of the page.