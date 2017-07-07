Investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are blossoming across the aerospace and defense sector and could be the next big wave in regard to industry’s digitization. On June 26, Boeing said it was joining a group of strategic investors led by Verizon Ventures in an initial $32 million funding round at SparkCognition. The Austin, Texas-based company focuses on AI and machine learning for information technology security and industrial operations. The same day as ...