With confidence on the rise after a busy 2017 marked by growing passenger numbers, new destinations, digital innovations and even airline launches, European carriers are looking to expand capacity in 2018. But could they be falling into the familiar trap of overconfidence and overcapacity? Airline investors seemed to fear that possibility, with both Air France-KLM and International Airlines Group’s (IAG) shares falling after reporting their respective 2017 results, when they also ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Are Europeâ€™s Airlines Overstretching Themselves?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.