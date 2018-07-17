Researchers in Japan and the U.S. say flight tests have shown that flap and landing gear treatments can significantly reduce aircraft noise on the approach. The next steps range from testing the improvements on a new airliner to offering upgrades for retrofit. With the reductions in noise generated by modern high-bypass-ratio turbofans, the airframe has emerged as a major contributor to acoustic emissions on approach and landing. Techniques to reduce the noise generated by flaps and gear ...