The list of what could go wrong for the aerospace and defense industry only seems to grow: rising fuel prices, looming trade tariffs, supplier issues and delivery delays, tighter federal contracting and ballooning U.S. budget deficits, let alone the specter of getting disrupted and going out of business due to some new technology or startup company. But just try telling that to the investor community. At midyear, and just ahead of the annual summer air show in Europe, all indications show ...