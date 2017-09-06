In a little under a month, suitors for all or part of Alitalia will have to submit their binding bids for the struggling airline. While several parties are known to be in the running with nonbinding bids, it is still far from clear what form a rescue will take and whether it will be successful. Seventy years after it took its first flight, Alitalia filed for bankruptcy in May, after employees rejected the labor agreement needed to unlock funding for a restructuring plan. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Alitalia Most Likely Going To Pieces In Sell-off" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.