In a recent opinion piece, Adam Pilarski of Avitas disputed a popular thesis. Blinded by the unprecedented profits the airline industry has enjoyed over the past few years, many senior executives began to argue that the age of cyclicality is over, and the good times are here to stay. “The danger is that we can confuse short-term disruptions for long-term structural changes,” the Avitas senior vice president argued. He references positive disruption in this case, with the rare ...