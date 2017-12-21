In early 2017, an Asia-based MRO provider completed the first of what figures to be many C1 airframe maintenance checks on a North American operator’s Boeing 787 fleet. But unlike many situations in which North American carriers have turned to the Far East for airframe work, these checks are being done in San Antonio, Texas. The MRO provider: Singapore Technologies Aerospace affiliate VT San Antonio Aerospace. The airline: Air Canada. VT’s long-term deal for Air Canada 787 ...