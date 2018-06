The C Series program that the new Airbus-Bombardier joint venture takes over July 1 is far from a challenge-free operation. It has a thin operator base, supply-chain issues, and has booked just one new order in 2018. But while all is not perfect for the Canadian company, the situation is better than just a few months ago and seems to be on a course that suggests steady improvement. Early production delays are slowly easing 2018 delivery target of 40 could still be a ...