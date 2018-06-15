Guillaume Faury wanted to say something to highlight how close Airbus is to its customers, but hardly anyone was listening at the Airbus-sponsored reception in Sydney after a long day at this month’s International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting, and Faury was visibly eager to get off the stage as quickly as he could. The new president of Airbus’ commercial aircraft unit has had a rocky start—and not only because airline executives at the IATA ...