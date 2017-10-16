Described by CEO Tom Enders as a “win-win-win situation for everyone,” Airbus’s unparalleled agreement to acquire a majority stake in the C Series airliner without paying anything is both the deal of the century for the European giant and a lifeline for Bombardier. Airbus will bring its sales and marketing muscle to the C Series order book and its supplier management clout to procurement and production, while its global product support is expected to boost the confidence ...
