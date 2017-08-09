Several Pacific Rim airlines are banking on the size and capabilities of the Airbus A321neo to enable significant changes to their networks. However, delivery delays for some of these carriers are causing headaches for their fleet-planning efforts. Cebu Pacific, Hawaiian Airlines and Air New Zealand are all customers of the A321neo that have selected the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engine. Pratt has been forced to address early reliability issues with this ...