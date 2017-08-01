SYDNEY—AirAsia X is looking to lease more Airbus A330s to support growth before its A330neos begin arriving. The long-haul LCC currently has no more A330ceos on order, and has a substantial gap before its A330neos are due to be delivered towards the end of 2018. So AAX is considering adding another 4-6 used A330s in 2017–18 through third-party leases, CEO Benyamin Ismail told Aviation Daily on the sidelines of the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit. A lot of relatively ...
