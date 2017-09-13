U.S. lawmakers appear to be shelving a proposal to outsource or “privatize” federal air traffic control (ATC) services and increasingly are debating just how long of an extension to provide to FAA reauthorization. A key bill awaiting potential floor consideration in the House of Representatives was not included in a schedule for votes this week, with critics of the proposal asserting it means support for the move remains too weak among legislators. While not a death blow to the ...