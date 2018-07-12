Sixteen years ago, each of the three biggest aircraft manufacturers had to make a crucial strategy decision: Would one of them buy a promising large regional jet program and expand its portfolio at the lower end? Fairchild Dornier had just filed for bankruptcy, and the 728JET/928JET program was up for grabs. After taking a look, Bombardier, Boeing and Airbus said thanks, but no thanks. The traditional split between mainline and regional aircraft manufacturers was very much intact. And ...