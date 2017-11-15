Leave it to a New York-based executive like Michael Strianese, the L3 Technologies co-founder, chairman and soon-to-be-former CEO, to get to the point when describing his company’s ongoing reorganization and staff cuts. “Sometimes you have to take some short-term charges such as restructuring or severance to position a company for a longer-term growth,” Strianese said Oct. 26 during the company’s latest financial results report. In L3’s recently completed ...