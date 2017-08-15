TAIPEI, Taiwan—The Airbus A350-900 is performing reliably in service with new operator China Airlines and is well supported by its airframe and engine manufacturers, the Taiwan-based carrier says. Asked to compare the operability of the A350 and the similarly sized Boeing 777-300ER, China Airlines Chairman Nuan-Hsuan Ho had no complaints about either. The airline is unusual in having recent experience in introducing both types in quick succession. China Airlines received its first ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "A350-900 Reliable In Service, Says China Airlines" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.