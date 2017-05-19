p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica} span.s1 {font-kerning: none} 90 YEARS AGO IN AVIATION WEEK In January, 1927, Capt. Charles Lindbergh sent a telegram to this magazine asking about the terms of the Raymond Orteig prize. The prize, proffered in 1919, offered $25,000 for the first nonstop aircraft flight between New York and Paris. “Thus, four months ago, began the project which culminated in the greatest single feat in aviation history,” ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "90 Years Ago In Aviation Week: Charles Lindbergh's Flight" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.