As virtually all new aircraft become equipped with fly-by-wire (FBW), there is a growing need for flight-test engineers and test pilots to learn to evaluate the design characteristics of a digital control system in a dynamic airborne environment complete with G forces. Borja Martos has a relatively low-cost solution. Tucked away in a blue-and-white hangar belonging to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Eagle Flight Research Center at Daytona Beach International Airport, his ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"1949 Aircraft Leads Way Toward Fly-by-Wire Future" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.