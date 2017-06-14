What You Will See At The Paris Air Show

What You Will See At The Paris Air ShowJun 14, 2017
Beginning with the first appearances of new narrowbody and widebody airliners from Airbus and Boeing, the first aerial display by the Lockheed Martin F-35A Joint Strike Fighter and the international debut of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, the 2017 Paris Air Show promises to be eventful. Aviation Week previews the new aircraft that will be at Paris.
