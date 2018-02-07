A small group of airmen is hoping to prove that a greater focus on caring for fighter pilots’ physical and mental needs can build a force of aviators that not only performs better in the cockpit, but also stays in the U.S. Air Force for the long term. As the Air Force faces a growing exodus of experienced fighter pilots, senior leaders are looking for creative ways to recruit and retain aviators. Capt. Bryan Anderson, a flight doctor at Luke AFB, Arizona, believes he and his team have ...
