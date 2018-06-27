Turkey may have taken delivery of its first F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, but the country’s future role in the program is becoming increasingly uncertain. A glitzy ceremony at Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth plant on June 21 marked decades of Turkey’s use of U.S.-produced combat aircraft and centuries of its pursuit of flight as the first of 100 F-35As that Turkey plans to purchase —AT-01—was delivered to Turkish authorities. Yet it was clear that tensions were ...