The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-X fighter keeps growing. What began as a concept design as big as the Eurofighter Typhoon has repeatedly gained length and wingspan and is now likely to be heavier than that earlier aircraft. The indigenous fighter will have a two-seat version, developers have confirmed, following years of depictions of it with just one seat. And the type will be equipped with MBDA Meteor and Diehl IRIS-T air-to-air missiles, says South Korea’s defense ...