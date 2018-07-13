The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-X fighter program is moving into detail development, following the defense ministry’s approval of the company’s final preliminary design. The ministry has also reaffirmed the program schedule, with the first KF-X to fly in June 2022. Having grown in size in successive preliminary design iterations, the twin-engine KF-X has arrived at a weight category halfway between the Eurofighter Typhoon and Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning. The ...