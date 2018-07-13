The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-X fighter program is moving into detail development, following the defense ministry’s approval of the company’s final preliminary design. The ministry has also reaffirmed the program schedule, with the first KF-X to fly in June 2022. Having grown in size in successive preliminary design iterations, the twin-engine KF-X has arrived at a weight category halfway between the Eurofighter Typhoon and Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning. The ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"South Korean KF-X Design Approved, First Flight Due In 2022" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.