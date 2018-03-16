A follow-on order for the Eurofighter Typhoon from Saudi Arabia could extend production of the fighter well into the mid-2020s and give the UK more breathing room as it considers industrial options for a future combat aircraft. Britain and Saudi Arabia have begun negotiating a potential order for 48 Typhoons. The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) already operates 72 of the jets. While it is not a firm contract, the memorandum of intent signed between the two countries on March 9 during an ...