The jet-powered Predator C Avenger was supposed to be the next big thing in remotely piloted aircraft from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. But eight years after its first flight, the aircraft has failed to attract notable sales. Excluding a company testbed, only eight have been built, one of which is operated by the U.S. Air Force and the balance used for classified missions by unnamed U.S. agencies. Avenger Revival? First flew in 2009, but only nine built Negotiating sale of as ...