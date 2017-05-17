The U.S. Air Force’s F-35A will fly its first aerial demonstration at the Paris Air Show this year, with Lockheed Martin pilots performing aerobatics in the skies above Le Bourget Airport. Just one month out from the start of Europe's largest aerospace showcase, which runs June 19-25, plans are finally coming together for the F-35's debut appearance at the event. The demo is an unexpected twist; last year during the F-35A’s appearance at the Royal International Air ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Lockheed To Debut First F-35A Aerial Demo At Paris Air Show" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.