The U.S. Air Force and Boeing may have agreed on an October 2018 delivery date for the first KC-46A aerial refueling tanker, but the service is still trying to resolve deficiencies and testing software fixes. Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch, the Air Force’s top military acquisition official, says issues could come up in testing, but he is hoping to speed up delivery: “We believe [the schedule] is aggressive but achievable.” The agreement on a delivery date represents the next step ...