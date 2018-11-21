At least in demonstrator form, Japan has produced its first high-thrust fighter engine. The demonstrator has been run to its minimum required output with no problems, a program official says, suggesting there is a good opportunity to exceed objectives. Specifically, the XF9-1 engine, built by IHI as part of a broad Japanese fighter-technology acquisition effort, has reached its required dry rating of 11,000 kg (24,000 lb.) and afterburning output of 15,000 kg, says the official from the ...