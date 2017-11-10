Germany appears to be favoring the Lockheed Martin F-35 as the successor to the Panavia Tornado: The Luftwaffe sees the U.S. fighter as a “benchmark” among the commercially available types on the market, senior Luftwaffe officials say. Although the decision is far from final—the Luftwaffe is also looking at advanced versions of the Boeing F-15 Eagle and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet as well as additional Eurofighter Typhoons, a possible revival of the long-mulled Tranche 3B ...