Germany appears to be favoring the Lockheed Martin F-35 as the successor to the Panavia Tornado: The Luftwaffe sees the U.S. fighter as a “benchmark” among the commercially available types on the market, senior Luftwaffe officials say. Although the decision is far from final—the Luftwaffe is also looking at advanced versions of the Boeing F-15 Eagle and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet as well as additional Eurofighter Typhoons, a possible revival of the long-mulled Tranche 3B ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Germany Wants Fifth-Gen Fighter To Replace Tornado" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.