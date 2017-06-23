What had been designed in the late 1970s as an air-to-air fighter and subsequently transformed into an air-to-ground attack aircraft will survive in that variant until 2030 in the French forces. The Mirage 2000D, an evolution of the Mirage 2000, is to be upgraded with an improved weapon system and better connectivity. What triggered the decision was the revised Rafale procurement plan—the next Rafale handover to the French Air Force will not happen until 2020, an outcome of the ...