What had been designed in the late 1970s as an air-to-air fighter and subsequently transformed into an air-to-ground attack aircraft will survive in that variant until 2030 in the French forces. The Mirage 2000D, an evolution of the Mirage 2000, is to be upgraded with an improved weapon system and better connectivity. What triggered the decision was the revised Rafale procurement plan—the next Rafale handover to the French Air Force will not happen until 2020, an outcome of the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"French Mirage Air-to-ground 2000D Getting Weapon System Upgrade" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.