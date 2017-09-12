France’s decision to arm its General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper UAVs, otherwise used for surveillance, signals the conclusion of a debate on the use of a lethal weapon from an unmanned platform. The number of Western countries operating armed UAVs is small but growing. In France, the practical benefits of firing a missile from a Reaper, rather than from a Dassault Rafale fighter or an Airbus Tiger helicopter, have outweighed warnings from those fearing the advent of dehumanized ...