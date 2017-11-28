The Danish defense ministry has begun the process of purchasing its F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. Government publications published on Nov. 16 reveal the defense ministry has requested 16.374 billion Danish Krones ($2.62 billion) to buy the 27 F-35As, engines, four simulators and a pool purchase of spares, support equipment, modification work and upgrades up to 2026. The Danish purchase will take place in phases, with a contract and order for 10 aircraft expected to be signed in 2018. ...
