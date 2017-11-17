Abu Dhabi is taking its first steps into aircraft production with a contender for the already busy light-attack market. Developed in virtual secrecy in just over two years, the Calidus B-250 is the result of a distant collaboration between a United Arab Emirates (UAE) defense technology company and Brazilian light aircraft manufacturer Novaer. “We see market potential for a light-attack, counterinsurgency and advanced training aircraft,” said Hamdan Abdulla al-Shkeili, a senior ...