Abu Dhabi is taking its first steps into aircraft production with a contender for the already busy light-attack market. Developed in virtual secrecy in just over two years, the Calidus B-250 is the result of a distant collaboration between a United Arab Emirates (UAE) defense technology company and Brazilian light aircraft manufacturer Novaer. “We see market potential for a light-attack, counterinsurgency and advanced training aircraft,” said Hamdan Abdulla al-Shkeili, a senior ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Dubai Debut For Brazilian-Emirati Light Attack Aircraft" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.