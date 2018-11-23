The skin of a modern fighter may be made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, to save weight, but underneath there is still a lot of metal. That may change in the next generation of combat aircraft, however: Japanese engineers, working on replacing fasteners with glue, are applying composite to the substructure as well as to the skin. A full-scale midfuselage, now undergoing strength testing as part of the technology acquisition effort for Japan’s Future Fighter program, incorporates ...