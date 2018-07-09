At least 14 nations are on the hunt to purchase fighters, and although Lockheed Martin’s F-35 may appear to have won a number of the competitions, it and other U.S.-built aircraft could be edged out by Saab’s Gripen, the Eurofighter or even Russian MiGs. Aviation Week recaps some of the hottest contests underway. Austria Concerns about the high cost of flying the Eurofighter Typhoon have prompted landlocked, neutral Vienna to look at an alternative fighter and a new jet ...