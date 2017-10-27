A wave of fighter modernization across the Middle East and North Africa is proving to be a boon for industry both East and West. And it is fair to say that without the Middle East market, some Western fighter aircraft types would have faded into history. Production of the Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon has been kept alive by Iraq’s order for Block 52 model F-16IQs, and Bahrain looks set to sign up to a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal for upgraded and new-build F-16Vs ...