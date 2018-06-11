British F-35s Are Now Calling Britain Home

British F-35s Are Now Calling Britain HomeJun 11, 2018
Six years after the first delivery, the UK’s F-35 fleet has begun arriving on British soil. Four of the nation’s 15 Joint Strike Fighters, belonging to the recently reactivated 617 Sqdn. (“Dambusters”), crossed the Atlantic on June 6 to land at their new home base of RAF Marham, England, also home to the quickly dwindling Panavia Tornado GR4 fleet. The trip attracted significant media interest; the F-35 will not only be operated by the Royal Air Force but also jointly ...
