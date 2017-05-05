Fifty-six years after rolling out the U.S. Air Force’s first special-mission C-135 at Renton, Washington, Boeing is banking on an unprecedented 737 production rate in the same facility to propose a cost-cutting common-platform approach to replacing the U.S. military’s aging “boutique” fleets of 707s and C-135s. Unlike previous proposals for replacing select mission-specific aircraft with a particular 737-based commercial derivative, the common-platform concept ...