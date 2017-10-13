Aerospace Calendar Oct. 28-29—The International Academy of Science, Technology, Engineering and Management International Conference on Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Palm Plaza Hotel. Manila, Philippines. See iastem.org/Conference2017/Philippines/2/ICMAE Nov. 2—International Air Transport Association Air Cargo Day. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Hotel. Singapore. See iata.org/events/Pages/cargo-day-asia.aspx Nov. 7-8—Canadian Aerospace Summit. Shaw Center. ...
